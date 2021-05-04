Bank of America poaches Citi's Regniez to co-head France investment banking

LONDON, May 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N has hired Emmanuel Regniez from Citigroup C.N to co-head its investment banking franchise for France as it seeks to strengthen its network of European hubs after Brexit, according to a memo seen by Reuters.

Regniez will co-head the unit with Jerome Morisseau and will work closely with Stephane Courbon and Laurent Vieillevigne - respectively chairman of corporate and investment banking division for France and vice chairman of investment banking for France.

(Reporting by Pamela Barbaglia; editing by Jason Neely)

((pamela.barbaglia@thomsonreuters.com; +442075427723; Reuters Messaging: pamela.barbaglia.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

