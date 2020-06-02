US Markets
Bank of America pledges $1 billion to address racial, economic inequality

Bank of America Corp said on Tuesday it is making a $1 billion, four-year commitment to help communities address economic and racial inequality exacerbated by the COVID-19 global pandemic. [nBwbNj1z4a]

The U.S. lender is the first big bank to pledge monetary support following violent protests across the country after George Floyd, an unarmed black man, died while in police custody in Minneapolis last week.

