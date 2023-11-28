News & Insights

US Markets
BAC

Bank of America pays $12 mln fine for reporting false mortgage data

Credit: REUTERS/CARLO ALLEGRI

November 28, 2023 — 12:42 pm EST

Written by Jonathan Stempel for Reuters ->

Nov 28 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N will pay a $12 million penalty for submitting false mortgage lending information to the government, violating a federal law that lenders have routinely followed for decades, the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said on Tuesday.

The payment resolves charges that for at least four years, hundreds of loan officers at the second-largest U.S. bank failed to ask mortgage applicants various demographic questions, and then falsely reported that the applicants chose not to respond.

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York)

((jon.stempel@thomsonreuters.com; +1 646 223 6317; Reuters Messaging: jon.stempel.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.