Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Is Paying Out A Larger Dividend Than Last Year

The board of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has announced that it will be increasing its dividend on the 25th of March to US$0.21. Although the dividend is now higher, the yield is only 1.7%, which is below the industry average.

Bank of America's Payment Has Solid Earnings Coverage

Even a low dividend yield can be attractive if it is sustained for years on end. Prior to this announcement, Bank of America's dividend was only 22% of earnings, however it was paying out 247% of free cash flows. A cash payout ratio this high could put the dividend under pressure and force the company to reduce it in the future if it were to run into tough times.

EPS is set to fall by 9.8% over the next 12 months. If the dividend continues along the path it has been on recently, we estimate the payout ratio could be 29%, which is comfortable for the company to continue in the future.

NYSE:BAC Historic Dividend February 8th 2022

Bank of America Has A Solid Track Record

The company has been paying a dividend for a long time, and it has been quite stable which gives us confidence in the future dividend potential. Since 2012, the first annual payment was US$0.04, compared to the most recent full-year payment of US$0.84. This implies that the company grew its distributions at a yearly rate of about 36% over that duration. So, dividends have been growing pretty quickly, and even more impressively, they haven't experienced any notable falls during this period.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

The company's investors will be pleased to have been receiving dividend income for some time. We are encouraged to see that Bank of America has grown earnings per share at 19% per year over the past five years. With a decent amount of growth and a low payout ratio, we think this bodes well for Bank of America's prospects of growing its dividend payments in the future.

Our Thoughts On Bank of America's Dividend

Overall, we always like to see the dividend being raised, but we don't think Bank of America will make a great income stock. With cash flows lacking, it is difficult to see how the company can sustain a dividend payment. We don't think Bank of America is a great stock to add to your portfolio if income is your focus.

Investors generally tend to favour companies with a consistent, stable dividend policy as opposed to those operating an irregular one. However, there are other things to consider for investors when analysing stock performance. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bank of America that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our curated list of strong dividend payers.

