Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Has Announced That It Will Be Increasing Its Dividend To $0.22

The board of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has announced that it will be paying its dividend of $0.22 on the 30th of September, an increased payment from last year's comparable dividend. The payment will take the dividend yield to 2.4%, which is in line with the average for the industry.

Bank of America's Earnings Will Easily Cover The Distributions

We like to see a healthy dividend yield, but that is only helpful to us if the payment can continue.

Having distributed dividends for at least 10 years, Bank of America has a long history of paying out a part of its earnings to shareholders. Based on Bank of America's last earnings report, the payout ratio is at a decent 26%, meaning that the company is able to pay out its dividend with a bit of room to spare.

The next 3 years are set to see EPS grow by 44.1%. Analysts forecast the future payout ratio could be 24% over the same time horizon, which is a number we think the company can maintain. NYSE:BAC Historic Dividend August 19th 2022

Bank of America Has A Solid Track Record

Even over a long history of paying dividends, the company's distributions have been remarkably stable. The dividend has gone from an annual total of $0.04 in 2012 to the most recent total annual payment of $0.88. This works out to be a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 36% a year over that time. Rapidly growing dividends for a long time is a very valuable feature for an income stock.

The Dividend Looks Likely To Grow

Investors could be attracted to the stock based on the quality of its payment history. It's encouraging to see that Bank of America has been growing its earnings per share at 13% a year over the past five years. Growth in EPS bodes well for the dividend, as does the low payout ratio that the company is currently reporting.

We Really Like Bank of America's Dividend

In summary, it is always positive to see the dividend being increased, and we are particularly pleased with its overall sustainability. The company is easily earning enough to cover its dividend payments and it is great to see that these earnings are being translated into cash flow. Taking this all into consideration, this looks like it could be a good dividend opportunity.

Market movements attest to how highly valued a consistent dividend policy is compared to one which is more unpredictable. Meanwhile, despite the importance of dividend payments, they are not the only factors our readers should know when assessing a company. For example, we've picked out 1 warning sign for Bank of America that investors should know about before committing capital to this stock. Looking for more high-yielding dividend ideas? Try our collection of strong dividend payers.

