Bank Of America Now Owns 9.40% of NewMarket (NEU)

Fintel reports that Bank Of America has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.93MM shares of NewMarket Corporation (NEU). This represents 9.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 0.76MM shares and 7.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 22.01% and an increase in total ownership of 2.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 529 funds or institutions reporting positions in NewMarket. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.38% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to NEU is 0.14%, an increase of 15.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 7,080K shares. The put/call ratio of NEU is 0.04, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

London Co Of Virginia holds 693K shares representing 7.14% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 2.68% over the last quarter.

Allspring Global Investments Holdings holds 362K shares representing 3.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 349K shares, representing an increase of 3.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 56.03% over the last quarter.

TMCPX - TOUCHSTONE MID CAP FUND Class Y holds 309K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 310K shares, representing a decrease of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 4.05% over the last quarter.

First Trust Advisors holds 302K shares representing 3.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing an increase of 13.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 9.70% over the last quarter.

ESPAX - Wells Fargo Special Small Cap Value Fund holds 240K shares representing 2.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 237K shares, representing an increase of 1.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in NEU by 11.40% over the last quarter.

NewMarket Corporation through its subsidiaries, Afton Chemical Corporation and Ethyl Corporation, develops, manufactures, blends, and delivers chemical additives that enhance the performance of petroleum products. From custom-formulated additive packages to market-general additives, the NewMarket family of companies provides the world with the technology to make engines run smoother, machines last longer, and fuels burn cleaner.

