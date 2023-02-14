Bank Of America Now Owns 0.50% of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt (CSSE)

Fintel reports that Bank Of America has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.07MM shares of Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt Inc (CSSE). This represents 0.5% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 0.57MM shares and 6.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 88.64% and a decrease in total ownership of 6.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 356.28% Upside

As of February 13, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is $24.59. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $47.25. The average price target represents an increase of 356.28% from its latest reported closing price of $5.39.

The projected annual revenue for Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt is $514MM, an increase of 193.09%. The projected annual EPS is -$3.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 76 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chicken Soup for The Soul Entrtnmnt. This is a decrease of 74 owner(s) or 49.33% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CSSE is 0.08%, an increase of 102.91%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 60.89% to 8,630K shares. The put/call ratio of CSSE is 0.09, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Apollo Management Holdings holds 3,355K shares representing 16.15% ownership of the company.

Granahan Investment Management holds 1,379K shares representing 6.64% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,288K shares, representing an increase of 6.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 25.37% over the last quarter.

Royce & Associates holds 788K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 581K shares, representing an increase of 26.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 99.91% over the last quarter.

JNL SERIES TRUST - JNL Multi-Manager Small Cap Growth Fund holds 466K shares representing 2.25% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 423K shares, representing an increase of 9.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 5.16% over the last quarter.

G2 Investment Partners Management holds 347K shares representing 1.67% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 537K shares, representing a decrease of 54.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CSSE by 41.45% over the last quarter.

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment, Inc. operates streaming video-on-demand networks (VOD). The company owns a majority stake in Crackle Plus, a company formed with Sony Pictures Television, which owns and operates a variety of ad-supported and subscription-based VOD networks including Crackle, Popcornflix, Popcornflix Kids, Truli, Pivotshare, Españolflix and FrightPix. The company also acquires and distributes video content through its Screen Media subsidiary and produces original long and short-form content through Landmark Studio Group, its Chicken Soup for the Soul Originals division and APlus.com. Chicken Soup for the Soul Entertainment is a subsidiary of Chicken Soup for the Soul, LLC, which publishes the famous book series and produces super-premium pet food under the Chicken Soup for the Soul brand name.

