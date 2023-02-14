Bank Of America Now Owns 0.40% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH)

Fintel reports that Bank Of America has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.30MM shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc (DCPH). This represents 0.4% of the company.

In their previous filing dated January 31, 2022 they reported 3.03MM shares and 5.20% of the company, a decrease in shares of 90.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 4.80% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.01% Upside

As of February 10, 2023, the average one-year price target for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is $22.10. The forecasts range from a low of $9.09 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 37.01% from its latest reported closing price of $16.13.

The projected annual revenue for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals is $157MM, an increase of 17.01%. The projected annual EPS is -$2.26.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 356 funds or institutions reporting positions in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 12.66% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCPH is 0.12%, an increase of 14.08%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.07% to 50,549K shares. The put/call ratio of DCPH is 0.57, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are large shareholders doing?

Armistice Capital holds 4,768K shares representing 6.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,400K shares, representing a decrease of 13.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 23.51% over the last quarter.

Redmile Group holds 2,973K shares representing 3.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,431K shares, representing an increase of 51.87%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 196.92% over the last quarter.

Deerfield Management Company, L.p. holds 2,491K shares representing 3.28% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,251K shares, representing a decrease of 150.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 45.88% over the last quarter.

XBI - SPDR Biotech ETF holds 2,206K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,949K shares, representing a decrease of 33.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 5.37% over the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Group holds 2,200K shares representing 2.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,767K shares, representing a decrease of 71.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCPH by 49.89% over the last quarter.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Deciphera is a biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing important new medicines to improve the lives of people with cancer. The Company is leveraging its proprietary switch-control kinase inhibitor platform and deep expertise in kinase biology to develop a broad portfolio of innovative medicines. In addition to advancing multiple product candidates from its platform in clinical studies, QINLOCK is Deciphera's FDA-approved switch-control kinase inhibitor for the treatment of fourth-line gastrointestinal stromal tumor (GIST). QINLOCK is also approved for fourth-line GIST in Canada and Australia.

