Bank of America names Fernando Vicario as new EU bank boss

Contributor
Sinead Cruise Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

LONDON, Oct 20 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N has named Fernando Vicario as chief executive of its EU bank, based in Dublin, following Bruce Thompson's decision to relocate to the United States.

Vicario's old role as head of EMEA Corporate Banking, based in London, will be filled by Richard King, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

Simeon Stevens has been appointed as head of UK Corporate Banking, succeeding King, who will continue as co-head of UK & Ireland Corporate & Investment Banking.

