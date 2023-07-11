Bank of America Must Pay $250 Million For Illegal Card Tactics, Junk Fees

Bank of America will pay roughly $250 million to settle claims that it illegally double-dipped on account fees, withheld credit card rewards and signed up consumers for cards without their knowledge, federal regulators announced on July 11.

The banking giant will refund consumers more than $100 million, according to the regulators.

One of several illegal tactics, BofA’s alleged “double-dipping” involved charging customers with insufficient funds a $35 overdraft fee multiple times on the same transaction.

The enforcement actions were brought by the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau (CFPB) and the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC). “Bank of America harmed hundreds of thousands of consumers over a period of several years and across multiple product lines and services,” the CFPB said in a news release.

The regulator had announced earlier this year a proposed rule to crack down on excessive credit card fees.

“We voluntarily reduced overdraft fees and eliminated all non-sufficient fund fees in the first half of 2022,” Bank of America said in an emailed statement responding to the July 11 announcement. As a result, it said, “revenue from these fees has dropped more than 90%”.

Bank Accused Of Withholding Customer Bonuses, Issuing Unsought Credit Cards

Bank of America was also cited for withholding credit card bonuses—such as cash rewards or bonus points—from tens of thousands of customers after it promised them these perks as sign-up rewards.

“The bank failed to honor rewards promises for consumers who submitted in-person or over-the-phone applications,” the CFPB said. “The bank also denied sign-up bonuses to consumers due to the failure of Bank of America’s business processes and systems.”

In addition, regulators cited Bank of America for illegally enrolling consumers in credit card accounts without their knowledge over more than a decade so that employees could reach a sales-based incentive goal. Such incentive goals and evaluations are no longer used.

“Because of Bank of America’s actions, consumers were charged unjustified fees, suffered negative effects to their credit profiles, and had to spend time correcting errors,” the CFPB said.

Bank of America was ordered to stop these tactics and pay $80.4 million to customers who were harmed by them. It has already paid about $23 million to customers who were denied rewards bonuses.

The bank must also pay a $90 million fine to the CFPB and $60 million in penalties to the OCC.

