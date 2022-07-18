Bank of America makes provisions for personal phones case

NEW YORK, July 18 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N has set aside money this quarter for a regulatory matter connected to the unauthorized use of personal phones, finance chief Alastair Borthwick said on Monday, adding that he expects the matter to be settled soon.

"With respect to the industry-wide challenge around unauthorized use of personal phones, we obviously anticipate settling that hopefully soon," Borthwick said on a call with reporters. "So we’ve accrued for that. We hope to finalize that in the coming weeks.”

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by David Goodman)

