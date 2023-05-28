Bank of America Initiates Coverage of Darktrace (LON:DARK) with Underperform Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 26, 2023, Bank of America initiated coverage of Darktrace (LON:DARK) with a Underperform recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 70.16% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Darktrace is 442.42. The forecasts range from a low of 252.50 to a high of $682.50. The average price target represents an increase of 70.16% from its latest reported closing price of 260.00.

The projected annual revenue for Darktrace is 547MM, an increase of 13.04%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.05.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 36 funds or institutions reporting positions in Darktrace. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 26.53% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DARK is 0.39%, a decrease of 16.30%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 10.11% to 64,196K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CIBR - First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF holds 15,192K shares representing 2.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,845K shares, representing a decrease of 17.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARK by 19.50% over the last quarter.

BUG - Global X Cybersecurity ETF holds 8,050K shares representing 1.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,877K shares, representing a decrease of 35.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARK by 21.71% over the last quarter.

AIM INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS (INVESCO INTERNATIONAL MUTUAL FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Global Opportunities Fund Class R5 holds 7,170K shares representing 1.09% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

TIOIX - TIAA-CREF International Opportunities Fund Institutional Class holds 5,499K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,803K shares, representing a decrease of 5.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARK by 41.31% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,453K shares representing 0.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,572K shares, representing an increase of 16.15%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DARK by 35.52% over the last quarter.

