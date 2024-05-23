Bank of America Increases Stake in Wetherspoon

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

J D Wetherspoon PLC has reported that Bank of America Corporation has crossed a significant threshold of voting rights through financial instruments, reaching a total of 3.764241% on May 22, 2024. This change in holdings mainly involves various swap transactions and was officially notified to the issuer on the following day. The notification highlights Bank of America’s increased financial interest in the UK-based pub operator.

For further insights into GB:JDW stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.