Bank of America Increases Stake in Wetherspoon

May 23, 2024 — 10:17 am EDT

J D Wetherspoon (GB:JDW) has released an update.

J D Wetherspoon PLC has reported that Bank of America Corporation has crossed a significant threshold of voting rights through financial instruments, reaching a total of 3.764241% on May 22, 2024. This change in holdings mainly involves various swap transactions and was officially notified to the issuer on the following day. The notification highlights Bank of America’s increased financial interest in the UK-based pub operator.

