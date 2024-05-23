News & Insights

Bank of America Increases Stake in Drax Group

May 23, 2024 — 08:17 am EDT

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group PLC has notified shareholders of a major holding change, with Bank of America Corporation crossing a threshold on May 21, 2024, resulting in a combined total of 10.216095% of voting rights through shares and financial instruments. The financial instruments primarily consist of various swaps with different expiration dates, contributing to the bulk of the voting rights held.

