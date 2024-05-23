Bank of America Increases Stake in Drax Group

Drax Group plc (GB:DRX) has released an update.

Drax Group PLC has notified shareholders of a major holding change, with Bank of America Corporation crossing a threshold on May 21, 2024, resulting in a combined total of 10.216095% of voting rights through shares and financial instruments. The financial instruments primarily consist of various swaps with different expiration dates, contributing to the bulk of the voting rights held.

For further insights into GB:DRX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.