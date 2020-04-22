Bank Of America Elects 17 Board Of Directors

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) Wednesday announced that 17 board of director nominees were elected during its 2020 annual meeting of stock holders.

The bank said that at least 93 percent of the vote cast in favor of each elected director. An advisory proposal on executive compensation was approved, with more than 94 percent of the vote cast in favor. The appointment of the company's independent accounting firm was approved. No stockholder proposals were approved.

