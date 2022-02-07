Bank of America customers made $335 billion in payments in January

Adds details from the release

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N said on Monday its customers made $335 billion in total payments in January, a 17% increase over January 2021.

Credit and debit card spending was up 16% to $65 billion, with credit card spending up 28%, the bank said.

The strong spending figures are good signs for the economy and the consumer, a bank executive said in a statement.

"Our clients' checking and savings deposit balances were also up 15% year-over-year," said Mary Hines Droesch, Head of Consumer and Small Business Products, Bank of America. "These trends bode well for the economy as we move further in 2022."

