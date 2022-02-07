US Markets
Bank of America customers made $335 billion in payments in January

Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

NEW YORK, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America BAC.N said on Monday its customers made $335 billion in total payments in January, a 17% increase over January 2021.

