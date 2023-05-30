News & Insights

Bank of America Corp's Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

May 30, 2023 — 01:31 pm EDT

On 5/31/23, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 6/20/23. As a percentage of BAC.PRN's recent share price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of BAC.PRN to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRN shares open for trading on 5/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.74%, which compares to an average yield of 7.06% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRN shares, versus BAC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL :

BAC.PRN+Dividend+History+Chart

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) is currently up about 0.9% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 0.9%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

