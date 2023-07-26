Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 7/28/23, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3623, payable on 8/15/23. As a percentage of BAC.PRE's recent share price of $21.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.72%, so look for shares of BAC.PRE to trade 1.72% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRE shares open for trading on 7/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.94%, which compares to an average yield of 6.90% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRE shares, versus BAC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRE, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3623 on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E:
In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series E (Symbol: BAC.PRE) is currently up about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.5%.
