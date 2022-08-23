Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 Shares Cross 5% Yield Mark

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0222), with shares changing hands as low as $20.13 on the day. This compares to an average yield of 5.76% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. As of last close, BML.PRJ was trading at a 15.80% discount to its liquidation preference amount, versus the average discount of 6.31% in the "Financial" category. Investors should keep in mind that the shares are not cumulative, meaning that in the event of a missed payment, the company does not have to pay the balance of missed dividends to preferred shareholders before resuming a common dividend.

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRJ, showing historical dividend payments on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 :

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) is currently off about 4.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are trading flat.

