Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

On 5/12/23, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3525, payable on 5/30/23. As a percentage of BML.PRJ's recent share price of $21.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.68%, so look for shares of BML.PRJ to trade 1.68% lower — all else being equal — when BML.PRJ shares open for trading on 5/12/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.72%, which compares to an average yield of 7.49% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRJ shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRJ, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3525 on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 :

In Wednesday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 4 (Symbol: BML.PRJ) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 1.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.