BML.PRG

Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

November 10, 2022 — 01:44 pm EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 11/14/22, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.2371, payable on 11/28/22. As a percentage of BML.PRG's recent share price of $19.04, this dividend works out to approximately 1.25%, so look for shares of BML.PRG to trade 1.25% lower — all else being equal — when BML.PRG shares open for trading on 11/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.15%, which compares to an average yield of 6.37% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRG shares, versus BAC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.2371 on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 :

BML.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) is currently up about 3.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 3.9%.

