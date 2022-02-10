Markets
BML.PRG

Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 Goes Ex-Dividend Soon

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 2/14/22, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.1875, payable on 2/28/22. As a percentage of BML.PRG's recent share price of $21.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.87%, so look for shares of BML.PRG to trade 0.87% lower — all else being equal — when BML.PRG shares open for trading on 2/14/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 3.44%, which compares to an average yield of 5.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRG shares, versus BAC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.1875 on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 :

BML.PRG+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) is currently off about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are up about 0.6%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BML.PRG BAC

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular