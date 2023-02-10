Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 2/14/23, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3429, payable on 2/28/23. As a percentage of BML.PRG's recent share price of $21.59, this dividend works out to approximately 1.59%, so look for shares of BML.PRG to trade 1.59% lower — all else being equal — when BML.PRG shares open for trading on 2/14/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.38%, which compares to an average yield of 6.10% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BML.PRG shares, versus BAC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BML.PRG, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3429 on Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 :
In Friday trading, Bank of America Corp's Floating Rate Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series 1 (Symbol: BML.PRG) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 0.7%.
