BAC.PRL

Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

September 26, 2023 — 01:43 pm EDT

On 9/28/23, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $18.125, payable on 10/30/23. As a percentage of BAC.PRL's recent share price of $1136.01, this dividend works out to approximately 1.60%, so look for shares of BAC.PRL to trade 1.60% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRL shares open for trading on 9/28/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.38%, which compares to an average yield of 7.03% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRL shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRL, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $18.125 on Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L:

In Tuesday trading, Bank of America Corp's 7.25% Non-Cumulative Perpetual Convertible Preferred Stock, Series L (Symbol: BAC.PRL) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 1.4%.

