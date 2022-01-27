Markets
BAC.PRB

Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG Ex-Dividend Reminder

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

On 1/31/22, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 2/16/22. As a percentage of BAC.PRB's recent share price of $26.22, this dividend works out to approximately 1.43%, so look for shares of BAC.PRB to trade 1.43% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRB shares open for trading on 1/31/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.70%, which compares to an average yield of 5.35% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRB shares, versus BAC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :

BAC.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

Free Report: Top 7%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently down about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are down about 1.4%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC.PRB BAC

Other Topics

Stocks Fixed Income

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Learn More

More from BNK Invest

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular