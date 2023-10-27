News & Insights

Markets
BAC.PRB

Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG Ex-Dividend Reminder

October 27, 2023 — 01:36 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

On 10/31/23, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 11/16/23. As a percentage of BAC.PRB's recent share price of $23.07, this dividend works out to approximately 1.63%, so look for shares of BAC.PRB to trade 1.63% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRB shares open for trading on 10/31/23. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 6.47%, which compares to an average yield of 7.46% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRB shares, versus BAC:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :

BAC.PRB+Dividend+History+Chart

In Friday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 2.9%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Institutional Holders of IMDS
 EMCF Videos
 SST Stock Predictions

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksFixed Income
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BAC.PRB
BAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.