Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 9/30/19, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE (Symbol: BAC.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 10/25/19. As a percentage of BAC.PRA's recent share price of $26.33, this dividend works out to approximately 1.42%, so look for shares of BAC.PRA to trade 1.42% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRA shares open for trading on 9/30/19. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.71%, which compares to an average yield of 5.44% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRA shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE:

In Thursday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series EE (Symbol: BAC.PRA) is currently up about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are trading flat.

