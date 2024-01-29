Bank of America Corp's 6% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG Ex-Dividend Reminder

On 1/31/24, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.375, payable on 2/16/24. As a percentage of BAC.PRB's recent share price of $25.26, this dividend works out to approximately 1.48%, so look for shares of BAC.PRB to trade 1.48% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRB shares open for trading on 1/31/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.93%, which compares to an average yield of 6.61% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRB shares, versus BAC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.375 on Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG :
In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's 6.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series GG (Symbol: BAC.PRB) is currently off about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 0.5%.
