Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 11/30/22, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/19/22. As a percentage of BAC.PRN's recent share price of $20.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of BAC.PRN to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRN shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.90%, which compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRN shares, versus BAC:

Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL :

In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 1.7%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.