Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL About To Put More Money In Your Pocket

On 11/30/22, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3125, payable on 12/19/22. As a percentage of BAC.PRN's recent share price of $20.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.49%, so look for shares of BAC.PRN to trade 1.49% lower — all else being equal — when BAC.PRN shares open for trading on 11/30/22. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 5.90%, which compares to an average yield of 6.08% in the "Financial" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC.PRN shares, versus BAC:
Below is a dividend history chart for BAC.PRN, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3125 on Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL :
In Monday trading, Bank of America Corp's 5.000% Non-Cumulative Preferred Stock, Series LL (Symbol: BAC.PRN) is currently down about 1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: BAC) are off about 1.7%.
Also see: Live Cash Dividend Declarations Feed
BIV Dividend History
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding AGRX
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.