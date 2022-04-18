Bank of America Corporation Reports Drop In Q1 Income, but beats estimates

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported earnings for first quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings came in at $6.60 billion, or $0.80 per share. This compares with $7.56 billion, or $0.86 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.74 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.8% to $23.23 billion from $22.82 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q1): $6.60 Bln. vs. $7.56 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.80 vs. $0.86 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.74 -Revenue (Q1): $23.23 Bln vs. $22.82 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.