Bank of America Corporation Reports Drop In Q1 Earnings

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) reported earnings for first quarter that fell from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.54 billion, or $0.40 per share. This compares with $6.87 billion, or $0.70 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.46 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 1.0% to $22.77 billion from $23.00 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $3.54 Bln. vs. $6.87 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.40 vs. $0.70 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.46 -Revenue (Q1): $22.77 Bln vs. $23.00 Bln last year.

