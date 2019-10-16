Markets
BAC

Bank of America Corporation Q3 Profit Declines

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released earnings for third quarter that declined from last year.

The company's earnings totaled $5.27 billion, or $0.56 per share. This compares with $6.70 billion, or $0.66 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.51 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.4% to $22.81 billion from $22.72 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q3): $5.27 Bln. vs. $6.70 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.56 vs. $0.66 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.51 -Revenue (Q3): $22.81 Bln vs. $22.72 Bln last year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

RTTNews

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular