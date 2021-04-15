Bank of America Corporation Q1 Earnings Climb

(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) released a profit for its first quarter that advanced from last year.

The company's profit totaled $7.56 billion, or $0.86 per share. This compares with $3.54 billion, or $0.40 per share, in last year's first quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.66 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 0.2% to $22.82 billion from $22.77 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q1): $7.56 Bln. vs. $3.54 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.86 vs. $0.40 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.66 -Revenue (Q1): $22.82 Bln vs. $22.77 Bln last year.

