Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for September 03, 2020

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on September 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 25, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that BAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $25.71, the dividend yield is 2.8%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAC was $25.71, representing a -28.02% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.72 and a 43.23% increase over the 52 week low of $17.95.

BAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Citigroup Inc. (C). BAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.07. Zacks Investment Research reports BAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -44.75%, compared to an industry average of -36.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Invesco S&P 500 Enhanced Value ETF (SPVU).

The top-performing ETF of this group is IYG with an increase of 11.2% over the last 100 days. KBWB has the highest percent weighting of BAC at 8.27%.

