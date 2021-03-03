Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for March 04, 2021

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on March 04, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 26, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that BAC has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAC was $35.53, representing a -4.05% decrease from the 52 week high of $37.03 and a 97.94% increase over the 52 week low of $17.95.

BAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). BAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $1.87. Zacks Investment Research reports BAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 32.78%, compared to an industry average of 29.4%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Fidelity High Dividend ETF (FDVV)

VictoryShares Top Veteran Employers ETF (VTRN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 52.86% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAC at 7.84%.

