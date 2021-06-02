Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for June 03, 2021

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on June 03, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 25, 2021. Shareholders who purchased BAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that BAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $42.92, the dividend yield is 1.68%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAC was $42.92, representing a -0.83% decrease from the 52 week high of $43.28 and a 91.69% increase over the 52 week low of $22.39.

BAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Wells Fargo & Company (WFC). BAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.33. Zacks Investment Research reports BAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 61.91%, compared to an industry average of 40.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL)

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 29.24% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAC at 8.33%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.