Bank of America Corporation (BAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for December 03, 2020

Bank of America Corporation (BAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on December 03, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.18 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased BAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that BAC has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $28.69, the dividend yield is 2.51%.

The previous trading day's last sale of BAC was $28.69, representing a -19.68% decrease from the 52 week high of $35.72 and a 59.83% increase over the 52 week low of $17.95.

BAC is a part of the Finance sector, which includes companies such as J P Morgan Chase & Co (JPM) and Citigroup Inc. (C). BAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $2.02. Zacks Investment Research reports BAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -39.69%, compared to an industry average of -30.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the BAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to BAC through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have BAC as a top-10 holding:

Invesco KBW Bank ETF (KBWB)

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (IYG)

SPDR Select Sector Fund - Financial (XLF)

Vanguard Financials ETF (VFH)

Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (FNCL).

The top-performing ETF of this group is KBWB with an increase of 26.91% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of BAC at 7.42%.

