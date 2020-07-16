Bank of America Corporation Announces Drop In Q2 Earnings

Markets
(RTTNews) - Bank of America Corporation (BAC) revealed a profit for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year.

The company's profit totaled $3.28 billion, or $0.37 per share. This compares with $7.11 billion, or $0.74 per share, in last year's second quarter.

Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.27 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter fell 3.2% to $22.33 billion from $23.08 billion last year.

Bank of America Corporation earnings at a glance:

-Earnings (Q2): $3.28 Bln. vs. $7.11 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $0.37 vs. $0.74 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.27 -Revenue (Q2): $22.33 Bln vs. $23.08 Bln last year.

