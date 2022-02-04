Bank of America CEO's pay rises more than 30% for 2021

Updates throughout with more detail from filing, other CEO compensation

NEW YORK, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N Chief Executive Brian Moynihan's total compensation for 2021 rose by $7.5 million, or more than 30%, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Moynihan will receive $32 million for his work during the year, compared with $24.5 million in 2020, the first year of the pandemic when he and two other big bank chiefs received pay cuts.

The boards of other big U.S. banks have also rewarded their chief executive officers richly this year, as annual profits at banks bounced back last year on record-breaking M&A volumes, trading activity and the economic recovery.

Bank of Amercia Corp's BAC.Nprofits rose nearly 30% to $6.77 billion in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the year ago period. Revenue, net of interest expense, rose 10% to $22.1 billion.

Moynihan will receive a base salary of $1.5 million with the remainder of his pay package comprised of an equity incentive award worth $30.5 million, according to the filing.

Bank of America's board said its decision to raise Moynihan's pay was based on the fact that the bank's net income soared to a record of $32 billion last year and its stock price rose 47%.

In comparison, JPMorgan Chase & Co JPM.N head Jamie Dimon will receive $34.5 million for 2021, while both the CEOs of Morgan StanleyMS.N and Goldman Sachs Group Inc GS.N will receive $35 million.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall; Editing by Chris Reese and Jane Wardell)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.