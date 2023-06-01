Bank of America CEO sees investment banking and trading staying flat in Q2

Repeats with no changes to headline or text

NEW YORK, June 1 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp BAC.N expects investment banking fees and trading revenues to be broadly flat this quarter, its CEO, Brian Moynihan, told investors at a conference on Thursday.

The second-largest U.S. bank posted investment banking fees of $1.1 billon in the second quarter last year.

Loan growth will probably remain flat, Moynihan said.

