Bank of America CEO Moynihan's pay falls more than 7% in 2020

Credit: REUTERS/DENIS BALIBOUSE

Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan's annual pay fell by about $2 million, or 7.5%, in 2020, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Moynihan will receive $24.5 million for his work during the year, compared with $26.5 million in 2019, the bank said.

