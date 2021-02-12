Bank of America CEO Moynihan's pay falls more than 7% in 2020

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan's annual pay fell by about $2 million, or 7.5%, in 2020, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Moynihan will receive $24.5 million for his work during the year, compared with $26.5 million in 2019, the bank said.

