US Markets

Bank of America CEO Moynihan's 2019 compensation unchanged at $26.5 mln

Publisher
Reuters
Published

Bank of America Corp kept Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan's 2019 compensation flat at $26.5 million, according a filing on Friday. The decision was the latest sign of restraint from bank boards after a year of robust revenue growth.

(New throughout, adds background about compensation for top executives at other banks) By Imani Moise Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp kept Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan's 2019 compensation flat at $26.5 million, according a filing on Friday. The decision was the latest sign of restraint from bank boards after a year of robust revenue growth. For instance, Morgan Stanley's board made the rare move of cutting CEO James Gorman's pay 7% to $27 million for 2019 in an effort to reduce expenses. JPMorgan Chase's board gave Chief Executive Jamie Dimon just a half-million-dollar raise. In 2018, Moynihan was awarded a 15% increase in total compensation after Bank of America posted record profit of $28.1 billion. Total 2019 income was declined slightly due the impact of ending a joint venture during the year. Excluding that impact, profit rose to $29.1 billion, a performance that would typically prompt the board to give the CEO a raise. In all for 2019, Moynihan earned a base salary of $1.5 million and equity incentive award of $25 million, the bank said in a filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000007085820000007/bac-2720208xk.htm. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and David Gregorio) ((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;)) Keywords: BANK OF AMERICA MOYNIHAN/COMPENSATION (UPDATE 1)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular