Bank of America CEO Moynihan's 2019 compensation unchanged at $26.5 mln

(New throughout, adds background about compensation for top executives at other banks) By Imani Moise Feb 7 (Reuters) - Bank of America Corp kept Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan's 2019 compensation flat at $26.5 million, according a filing on Friday. The decision was the latest sign of restraint from bank boards after a year of robust revenue growth. For instance, Morgan Stanley's board made the rare move of cutting CEO James Gorman's pay 7% to $27 million for 2019 in an effort to reduce expenses. JPMorgan Chase's board gave Chief Executive Jamie Dimon just a half-million-dollar raise. In 2018, Moynihan was awarded a 15% increase in total compensation after Bank of America posted record profit of $28.1 billion. Total 2019 income was declined slightly due the impact of ending a joint venture during the year. Excluding that impact, profit rose to $29.1 billion, a performance that would typically prompt the board to give the CEO a raise. In all for 2019, Moynihan earned a base salary of $1.5 million and equity incentive award of $25 million, the bank said in a filing https://www.sec.gov/ix?doc=/Archives/edgar/data/70858/000007085820000007/bac-2720208xk.htm. (Reporting by Abhishek Manikandan in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and David Gregorio) ((Abhishek.Manikandan@thomsonreuters.com; within the U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside the U.S. +91 80 6182 2702;)) Keywords: BANK OF AMERICA MOYNIHAN/COMPENSATION (UPDATE 1)

