Bank of America CEO: capital markets business down, but pipelines are full

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said the bank's capital markets business "is down" so far in 2022, even as the investment bank continues to see a strong pipeline of customer activity.

Speaking at a banking conference, Moynihan also said consumer spending on childcare is again at pre-pandemic levels, an indication that more people are getting back to work.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

