US Markets
BAC

Bank of America CEO: capital markets business down, but pipelines are full

Contributor
Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said the bank's capital markets business "is down" so far in 2022, even as the investment bank continues to see a strong pipeline of customer activity.

NEW YORK, Feb 17 (Reuters) - Bank of America Chief Executive Officer Brian Moynihan said the bank's capital markets business "is down" so far in 2022, even as the investment bank continues to see a strong pipeline of customer activity.

Speaking at a banking conference, Moynihan also said consumer spending on childcare is again at pre-pandemic levels, an indication that more people are getting back to work.

(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular