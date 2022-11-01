Bank of America Cardholders Can Earn More Rewards on Nov. 5

Bank of America is celebrating its loyal cardholders with a special bonus rewards day this November. All consumer and small business credit cardholders can earn extra rewards when using their cards to shop on Nov. 5. Do you have a Bank of America credit card in your wallet? Find out how to boost your credit card rewards.

Rewards credit cards offer an excellent incentive to pay with a credit card. You can do your regular shopping and earn cash back and other valuable rewards. It's like getting paid to use your credit card and requires almost no extra effort on your part.

Introducing More Rewards Day

Bank of America recently announced its first-ever More Rewards Day. Cardholders who use eligible Bank of America credit cards can earn additional rewards on this date. Who doesn't love that?

Consumer and small business credit cardholders will automatically earn 2% cash back, two points per $1, or two miles per $1 on top of the rewards they typically earn with their cards. The bonus rewards will automatically be applied to their account.

This offer applies to all purchases made with an eligible Bank of America credit card from 12:00 a.m. to 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on Saturday, Nov. 5. Purchases must have a transaction date of Nov. 5 to qualify for a rewards boost.

It's worth noting that Bank of America Preferred Rewards members will earn their Preferred Rewards bonus on their purchase amounts, not on the incremental bonus earned for this promotion.

A recent Bank of America survey found that 51% of Americans plan to do most of their holiday shopping on or before Black Friday and Cyber Monday. More Rewards Day may encourage more people to complete their holiday shopping list sooner.

Is this a good promotion?

Any time you get the opportunity to earn additional rewards points automatically, it's a win for your wallet. If you're a Bank of America cardholder, this is an easy way to earn extra rewards by finishing some shopping you've been planning to do.

Of course, the best practice is to keep your budget in mind and only spend what you can afford when using a credit card. Don't risk going into credit card debt to earn a few bonus points.

Maximize your earnings with cash back apps

A credit card rewards boost is a win, but shopping with a Bank of America card on Nov. 5 isn't the only way to maximize your rewards. Be sure to take advantage of cash back apps and cash back browser extensions to boost the rewards that you earn.

You can earn cash back rewards when you shop online and in-person with your favorite retailers. Once you have enough cash back, you can request a cash out and use your earnings to shop for free -- or pad your savings account with some extra funds. It's just that easy.

If you're in the market for a new credit card, review our list of best credit cards to find your perfect fit.

