Bank of America Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for BAC

In trading on Thursday, shares of Bank of America Corp (Symbol: BAC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $43.47, changing hands as low as $42.68 per share. Bank of America Corp shares are currently trading down about 3.8% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of BAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, BAC's low point in its 52 week range is $34.68 per share, with $50.11 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $43.02. The BAC DMA information above was sourced from TechnicalAnalysisChannel.com

