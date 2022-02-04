Bank of America board raises CEO total pay to $32 million for 2021

US Markets
Bank of America Corp Chief Executive Brian Moynihan's annual pay rose by $7.5 million in 2021, a regulatory filing showed on Friday.

Moynihan will receive $32 million for his work during the year, compared with $24.5 million in 2020. His base salary will remain $1.5 million and the aggregate value of his equity incentive award is $30.5 million, according to the filing. (Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts Marshall Editing by Chris Reese) ((elizabeth.dilts@thomsonreuters.com; W: (332) 219-1127 C: (219) 730-7611; Reuters Messaging: elizabeth.dilts.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net)) Keywords: BOFAML CEO/COMPENSATION (URGENT)

