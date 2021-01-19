Markets
BAC

Bank Of America Board Approves Stock Repurchase Plan, Declares Quarterly Dividend

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) said its Board has authorized the repurchase of $2.9 billion in common stock through March 31, 2021, plus repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans during the same period, estimated to be approximately $0.3 billion.

Bank of America also announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.18 per share, payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2021.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BAC

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    RTTNews

    Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

    Learn More

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular