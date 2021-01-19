Bank Of America Board Approves Stock Repurchase Plan, Declares Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Bank of America (BAC) said its Board has authorized the repurchase of $2.9 billion in common stock through March 31, 2021, plus repurchases to offset shares awarded under equity-based compensation plans during the same period, estimated to be approximately $0.3 billion.

Bank of America also announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend on Bank of America common stock of $0.18 per share, payable on March 26, 2021 to shareholders of record as of March 5, 2021.

