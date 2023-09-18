Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Bank of America (BAC) closed at $28.76, marking a -0.28% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.07% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.02%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.01%.

Coming into today, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 0.93% in the past month. In that same time, the Finance sector gained 1.7%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.38%.

Bank of America will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be October 17, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Bank of America to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.05 billion, up 2.25% from the year-ago period.

BAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $3.41 per share and revenue of $100.76 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +6.9% and +6.12%, respectively.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.09% higher within the past month. Bank of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note Bank of America's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This represents a no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 8.47.

Investors should also note that BAC has a PEG ratio of 1.21 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.45 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 39% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Bank of America Corporation (BAC)

