Bank of America (BAC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Bank of America (BAC) closed at $34.09 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.2% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.07%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.47%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the nation's second-largest bank had lost 6.23% over the past month. This has lagged the Finance sector's loss of 1.99% and the S&P 500's loss of 2% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from Bank of America as it approaches its next earnings report date. On that day, Bank of America is projected to report earnings of $0.82 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 2.5%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $25.37 billion, up 9.21% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $3.38 per share and revenue of $100.97 billion. These totals would mark changes of +5.96% and +6.34%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Bank of America. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower within the past month. Bank of America is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Bank of America has a Forward P/E ratio of 10.1 right now. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 9.64, which means Bank of America is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that BAC currently has a PEG ratio of 1.44. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Banks - Major Regional was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.44 at yesterday's closing price.

The Banks - Major Regional industry is part of the Finance sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 100, which puts it in the top 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

